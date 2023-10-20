Champions Day is a cracking card but the good thing of the whole weekend goes at Limerick

The rain has been relentless this week so my advice is to dance around the puddles. You don't have to make a big splash in every race; be careful: strange things can happen in this sort of weather.

Notwithstanding that, there is an awesome card at Ascot for Champions Day and I cannot wait to get stuck into it. I will be treading carefully, though.

We kick off with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.15), a who's who of all the top stayers around. Kyprios reappears following a good second in the Irish Leger but he may well have to improve again to get the better of the recently reinvigorated seven-year-old Trueshan , who really is back to his very best on the evidence of his latest two outings.