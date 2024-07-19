Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Can we get another magical result like Mrs Danvers to lift spirits in Saturday's Super Sprint at Newbury?

author image
Reporter
There was a feelgood factor Mrs Danvers landed the Super Sprint
There was a feelgood factor about Mrs Danvers' win in the Super Sprint

The thing about reporting on Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury is that you never quite know what you're going to get.

On a Group 1 Saturday there is always a good chance you're going to be talking to Aidan O'Brien or John Gosden at some stage, but the beauty of having a race like the Super Sprint, in which the less a horse cost at the sales the greater their advantage at the weights, is that more trainers and owners have a shot at stealing the spotlight.

My favourite Super Sprint winner of recent years was undoubtedly Mrs Danvers, because she was exactly the type of horse the race was designed to promote.

