- More
Can we get another magical result like Mrs Danvers to lift spirits in Saturday's Super Sprint at Newbury?
The thing about reporting on Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury is that you never quite know what you're going to get.
On a Group 1 Saturday there is always a good chance you're going to be talking to Aidan O'Brien or John Gosden at some stage, but the beauty of having a race like the Super Sprint, in which the less a horse cost at the sales the greater their advantage at the weights, is that more trainers and owners have a shot at stealing the spotlight.
My favourite Super Sprint winner of recent years was undoubtedly Mrs Danvers, because she was exactly the type of horse the race was designed to promote.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- This year's middle-distance scene desperately needs fresh blood - and it's finally about to get it
- Chance for racing to take a stand over violence against women in wake of Hunt family tragedy
- The whole of racing will benefit as Riding A Dream takes a step closer to reality
- The curious case of the top-class filly who still isn't getting the adulation she deserves
- The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent
- This year's middle-distance scene desperately needs fresh blood - and it's finally about to get it
- Chance for racing to take a stand over violence against women in wake of Hunt family tragedy
- The whole of racing will benefit as Riding A Dream takes a step closer to reality
- The curious case of the top-class filly who still isn't getting the adulation she deserves
- The July Cup serves as a reminder of this fast-forgotten jockey's brilliant talent