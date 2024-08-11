- More
British racing will soon have a new BHA chief executive and chair – but the sport does not need a sugar daddy
If you have yet to apply, there is still plenty of time.
Occupying half a page in Saturday's Racing Post was an advertisement for the soon-to-be vacant role of BHA chief executive. Should you fancy throwing your hat in the ring, the closing date is September 11, by when it's possible we might know the name of whoever will next year succeed Joe Saumarez Smith as BHA chair.
We already know who that will not be. As previously reported in this column, a number of former politicians are thought to have been removed from consideration prior to the interview stage. This might seem surprising given the advertisement for the chair role emphasised the successful candidate would need to have "strong contacts at a government level". The job specification also demanded "strong commercial experience from industry", which is evidently deemed more important than having culture secretary Lisa Nandy's mobile number.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
- Agree with him or not, Aidan O’Brien is never less than interesting - and strong opinions are what racing needs from its stars
- Dismal Newcastle prize-money adds fuel to a fire - and BHA chair race takes unexpected twist
- Racing has been given a priceless opportunity - but insight and access cannot be just for Friday nights
- With a quivering but unequivocal voice, the racing family sends love to John and Amy Hunt
- Racing needs to build on Starmer's positive early signals - which means not bringing a former Tory MP to the BHA
- Agree with him or not, Aidan O’Brien is never less than interesting - and strong opinions are what racing needs from its stars
- Dismal Newcastle prize-money adds fuel to a fire - and BHA chair race takes unexpected twist
- Racing has been given a priceless opportunity - but insight and access cannot be just for Friday nights
- With a quivering but unequivocal voice, the racing family sends love to John and Amy Hunt
- Racing needs to build on Starmer's positive early signals - which means not bringing a former Tory MP to the BHA