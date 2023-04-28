Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionUpping The Ante
premium

Brilliant filly looks as close as you could get to a certainty at Punchestown

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Echoes In Rain (Patrick Mullins) wins the Connacht Hotel Q.R. Handicap. Galway Festival.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post25.07.2022
Echoes In Rain: is one of my strongest fancies on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The curtain falls on the jumps season in both Ireland and Britain on Saturday and, on a particularly tricky punting card at Punchestown, I'm going to concentrate on the two Grade 1s. 

The Coolmore NH Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (2.50) is a cracking contest with several of these renewing rivalry from the equivalent heat at Cheltenham six weeks ago. Love Envoi was the one who got closest to the wonderful Honeysuckle on that occasion but she had the run of the race that day and got a superb ride from Johnny Burke. She didn't win, but she was given every chance to.

Some of the others in that race were poorly placed throughout but, with the prospect of a slightly faster surface and a little less leeway afforded to Love Envoi, she may well be vulnerable and I'm not sure she will confirm placings with those behind her. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 April 2023Last updated 16:00, 28 April 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inJohnny Dineen