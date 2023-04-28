Brilliant filly looks as close as you could get to a certainty at Punchestown

The curtain falls on the jumps season in both Ireland and Britain on Saturday and, on a particularly tricky punting card at Punchestown, I'm going to concentrate on the two Grade 1s.

The Coolmore NH Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (2.50) is a cracking contest with several of these renewing rivalry from the equivalent heat at Cheltenham six weeks ago. Love Envoi was the one who got closest to the wonderful Honeysuckle on that occasion but she had the run of the race that day and got a superb ride from Johnny Burke. She didn't win, but she was given every chance to.

Some of the others in that race were poorly placed throughout but, with the prospect of a slightly faster surface and a little less leeway afforded to Love Envoi, she may well be vulnerable and I'm not sure she will confirm placings with those behind her.