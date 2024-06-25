Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds

Fortune favours the brave and there was none braver at Royal Ascot last week than the team behind King Charles III Stakes heroine Asfoora.

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer brought over the mare from the other side of the world for an audacious attempt at a famous success, and the bold approach was spectacularly rewarded.

Dwyer, who came close to becoming an accountant before his training career took off around a decade ago, has won at the highest level back home but this was his zenith. And what a masterfully executed plan it was.