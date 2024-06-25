- More
Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds
Fortune favours the brave and there was none braver at Royal Ascot last week than the team behind King Charles III Stakes heroine Asfoora.
Australian trainer Henry Dwyer brought over the mare from the other side of the world for an audacious attempt at a famous success, and the bold approach was spectacularly rewarded.
Dwyer, who came close to becoming an accountant before his training career took off around a decade ago, has won at the highest level back home but this was his zenith. And what a masterfully executed plan it was.
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
ITV's Ascot coverage was cloyingly over-enthusiastic - its role is not promotional but to entertain, inform and comment
Riding the French rollercoaster at Royal Ascot has shown how much this meeting is cherished abroad
Smaller Irish trainers poised to make big impression on royal meeting
Royal Ascot presents a huge opportunity - which rider wants to grab it?
An emotional day as I finally get to meet the mighty Frankel - a decade later than planned
