Breakdancing and golf are in the Olympics - why couldn't horse racing play a part too?

Sacrilege though it might be to suggest it on these pages, there is more than just the King George at Ascot to look forward to this weekend — and I don't mean the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Anybody who has dipped into BBC television and seen one of the numerous trailers, or bought a newspaper and had a pullout fall on their lap, will be well aware that the Olympics are nearly upon us.

The opening ceremony on the River Seine is on Friday, Brown Jack Handicap day, and will run through to a fortnight on Sunday.