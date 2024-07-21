Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Breakdancing and golf are in the Olympics - why couldn't horse racing play a part too?

author image
Reporter
Longchamp (above) or Chantilly could have been an Olympics venue
Longchamp (above) or Chantilly could have been an Olympics venueCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sacrilege though it might be to suggest it on these pages, there is more than just the King George at Ascot to look forward to this weekend — and I don't mean the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Anybody who has dipped into BBC television and seen one of the numerous trailers, or bought a newspaper and had a pullout fall on their lap, will be well aware that the Olympics are nearly upon us.

The opening ceremony on the River Seine is on Friday, Brown Jack Handicap day, and will run through to a fortnight on Sunday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View