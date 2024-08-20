- More
Bonhomie, nostalgia, drinking, gambling, horses - live music at the races is far from madness
Peter Thomas on the rise and rise of the after-racing concert
The first time I went to an after-racing concert was when Status Quo played at Epsom, quite possibly in July 2009. I remember walking into the course, past the stage, where a gaggle of hardcore fans were standing, in ubiquitous denim, with badges and patches. They were clearly intent on bagging their spots at the front of the crowd – although there didn't seem to be too much danger of anybody attempting to usurp them during the three hours before the band were due to come on.
There they stood, unmoved by anything going on around them, least of all the racing or betting.
That was always the criticism levelled at after-racing concerts. On the one hand, they brought in much-needed revenue to the racecourses; on the other, they encouraged the non-racegoer, deterred the 'proper' racegoer, there were too many people, etc, etc.
