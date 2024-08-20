Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Bonhomie, nostalgia, drinking, gambling, horses - live music at the races is far from madness

Peter Thomas on the rise and rise of the after-racing concert

author image
Senior features writer
CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Suggs of Madness performs live on stage during V Festival 2017 at Hylands Park on August 19, 2017 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Madness: Suggs and his merry band are still as crowd-pleasing as everCredit: Samir Hussein

The first time I went to an after-racing concert was when Status Quo played at Epsom, quite possibly in July 2009. I remember walking into the course, past the stage, where a gaggle of hardcore fans were standing, in ubiquitous denim, with badges and patches. They were clearly intent on bagging their spots at the front of the crowd – although there didn't seem to be too much danger of anybody attempting to usurp them during the three hours before the band were due to come on.

There they stood, unmoved by anything going on around them, least of all the racing or betting.

That was always the criticism levelled at after-racing concerts. On the one hand, they brought in much-needed revenue to the racecourses; on the other, they encouraged the non-racegoer, deterred the 'proper' racegoer, there were too many people, etc, etc.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View