Big punters might be returning to the betting ring - now on-course bookies must do their bit to keep them

A combination of unseasonably wet weather and train strikes clashing with major racedays have made it a challenging year for on-course bookmakers in Britain, but there have been one or two murmurs emanating from the betting ring of late that some bigger punters may be returning to this neck of the woods.

That was certainly the view from York's Ebor meeting last month, which was far from the strongest on record for the number of bets that were struck on course, but stood out for the fact there were one or two bigger wagers than normal flying around.

One theory I heard at York was that affordability checks and restrictions being applied by off-course bookmakers were encouraging some punters who would usually stay at home to head back to the track to get their bets on.