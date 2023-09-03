Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Big punters might be returning to the betting ring - now on-course bookies must do their bit to keep them

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Racecourse bookmakers in the ring at Cheltenham
Some bigger punters have been using the betting ring to get their bets on in recent weeks Credit: Edward Whitaker

A combination of unseasonably wet weather and train strikes clashing with major racedays have made it a challenging year for on-course bookmakers in Britain, but there have been one or two murmurs emanating from the betting ring of late that some bigger punters may be returning to this neck of the woods.

That was certainly the view from York's Ebor meeting last month, which was far from the strongest on record for the number of bets that were struck on course, but stood out for the fact there were one or two bigger wagers than normal flying around.

One theory I heard at York was that affordability checks and restrictions being applied by off-course bookmakers were encouraging some punters who would usually stay at home to head back to the track to get their bets on.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 September 2023
icon
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous