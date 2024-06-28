- More
Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics
While waiting for a train in London's blistering heat this week I was greeted by a welcome sight.
Posters for next month's King George meeting have sprung up across the city and it was refreshing to see horses have returned to their rightful spot as the centrepiece of the course's marketing campaign.
The 'Ascot You' branding that came with the advertising for Royal Ascot had brought a mixed response. Some felt it right to play into the sense of occasion, but I was not alone in being perplexed that there were no racehorses in several of the adverts, seemingly reducing the sport to something of an afterthought.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnother View
Last updated
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
- Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds
- ITV's Ascot coverage was cloyingly over-enthusiastic - its role is not promotional but to entertain, inform and comment
- Riding the French rollercoaster at Royal Ascot has shown how much this meeting is cherished abroad
- Smaller Irish trainers poised to make big impression on royal meeting
- Want to see the Japanese at Royal Ascot? Perhaps British runners in the Japan Cup would help
- Brilliant, bold plan by Asfoora team should ensure Royal Ascot remains prominent in Aussie minds
- ITV's Ascot coverage was cloyingly over-enthusiastic - its role is not promotional but to entertain, inform and comment
- Riding the French rollercoaster at Royal Ascot has shown how much this meeting is cherished abroad
- Smaller Irish trainers poised to make big impression on royal meeting