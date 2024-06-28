Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:55 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:55 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics

author image
Reporter
Relief Rally wins last year's Super Sprint, a meeting that Newbury advertises only through its musical offering online
Relief Rally wins last year's Super Sprint, a meeting Newbury advertises only through its musical offering onlineCredit: Edward Whitaker

While waiting for a train in London's blistering heat this week I was greeted by a welcome sight.

Posters for next month's King George meeting have sprung up across the city and it was refreshing to see horses have returned to their rightful spot as the centrepiece of the course's marketing campaign.

The 'Ascot You' branding that came with the advertising for Royal Ascot had brought a mixed response. Some felt it right to play into the sense of occasion, but I was not alone in being perplexed that there were no racehorses in several of the adverts, seemingly reducing the sport to something of an afterthought. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View