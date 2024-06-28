Ascot's new adverts are a welcome change - but racing's promotion is still falling short on some absolute basics

While waiting for a train in London's blistering heat this week I was greeted by a welcome sight.

Posters for next month's King George meeting have sprung up across the city and it was refreshing to see horses have returned to their rightful spot as the centrepiece of the course's marketing campaign.

The 'Ascot You' branding that came with the advertising for Royal Ascot had brought a mixed response. Some felt it right to play into the sense of occasion, but I was not alone in being perplexed that there were no racehorses in several of the adverts, seemingly reducing the sport to something of an afterthought.