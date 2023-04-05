Another case of a horse being nobbled but the shock value seems to have disappeared

Type 'Charles Byrnes + sedative + IHRB' into Google’s search engine and press go. Boom!

Reams and reams of options come up from all sorts of media outlets that range from racing specific to tabloid websites, state broadcasters, sports integrity platforms, podcasts, local news outlets and more. On and on it goes. Commentary to the effect of 'punters ripped off' pops up frequently.

It’s kind of what you would expect when a case emerges of a horse being 'nobbled' with a sedative by persons unknown. Uproar.