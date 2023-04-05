Another case of a horse being nobbled but the shock value seems to have disappeared
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Trainer John Butler, whose Superseded was doped with a pig sedative at Chelmsford in 2020Credit: Edward Whitaker
Type 'Charles Byrnes + sedative + IHRB' into Google’s search engine and press go. Boom!
Reams and reams of options come up from all sorts of media outlets that range from racing specific to tabloid websites, state broadcasters, sports integrity platforms, podcasts, local news outlets and more. On and on it goes. Commentary to the effect of 'punters ripped off' pops up frequently.
It’s kind of what you would expect when a case emerges of a horse being 'nobbled' with a sedative by persons unknown. Uproar.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 5 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement