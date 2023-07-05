Racing Post logo
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

A €2.5bn industry is being run by an old boys' club - and Irish racing is entitled to expect a lot more

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Centre of attention - IHRB chief executive Darragh O'Loughlin, who last week revealed a matter of 'grave concern' during a Public Accounts Committee hearing
Centre of attention: IHRB chief executive Darragh O'Loughlin, who last week revealed a matter of "grave concern" during a Public Accounts Committee hearing Credit: IHRB

A week has passed since Darragh O’Loughlin had a fair stab at helping the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to steal the thunder of broadcaster RTE in front of the influential Public Accounts Committee.

Following that initial frenzy, such has been the furore over RTE and presenter Ryan Tubridy’s salary top-ups that Denis Egan’s corresponding golden handshake and all the other IHRB caper has taken a back seat in the broader media. Chances are that charmed reality will prove short-lived.

O’Loughlin, the IHRB's incumbent chief executive, put himself forward to various other media outlets for interview over the weekend, but for the most part he shed no new light beyond what emerged in PAC or the 24 hours that followed.

Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 15:56, 5 July 2023
