50 years on: Red Rum's remarkable Grand National double revisited

At every Grand National, the legendary achievements of Red Rum are celebrated, but this year the recollections of the most famous racehorse of all are extended for another week.

The Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Red Rum's historic National double in 1974, when he won at Ayr three weeks on from his second success in the Aintree showpiece. More than that, though, it will be half a century to the exact day: April 20.

No other horse has ever won the Grand National and Scottish Grand National in the same year – and Rummy had to do it the hard way.