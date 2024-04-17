50 years on: Red Rum's remarkable Grand National double revisited
At every Grand National, the legendary achievements of Red Rum are celebrated, but this year the recollections of the most famous racehorse of all are extended for another week.
The Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of Red Rum's historic National double in 1974, when he won at Ayr three weeks on from his second success in the Aintree showpiece. More than that, though, it will be half a century to the exact day: April 20.
No other horse has ever won the Grand National and Scottish Grand National in the same year – and Rummy had to do it the hard way.
Published on 17 April 2024
Last updated 14:00, 17 April 2024
- I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air
- Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National
- Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again
- Below-par Ballysax indicative of falling standards in Ireland's top Flat races
- How the IJF brought me to Jonathan Haynes - and allowed him to keep horses at the heart of his life
