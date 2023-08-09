Racing Post logo
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

50 days? Robbie Geoghegan's Galway ban is a draconian and spiteful punishment

Robbie Geoghegan, who has been hit with a swingeing 50-day suspension after failing to pull up the injured Sole Pretender at Galway on Sunday
Robbie Geoghegan: 50-day suspension for failing to pull up the injured Sole Pretender at GalwayCredit: Patrick McCann

Matters legal are hardly this column’s area of expertise, but you don’t need to be Saul Goodman to grasp the basics of justice and fairness, and sport tends to be regulated on an extension of those fundamental principles, notwithstanding how subjective refereeing decisions have the capacity to infuriate.

Rugby is a sport I’ve always been able to take or leave over the years, although there’s a World Cup on the horizon so I’m sure I’ll find a space on the bandwagon shortly. Without having intimate knowledge of its rule book, it’s a game that has its ducks in a row when it comes to regulation. The referee is fairly unanimously respected by the participants and the implementation of the rules tends to be mostly intelligible.

In particular, when it comes to on-field transgressions, fouls that can be ascribed as deliberate, dangerous or cynical trigger the more severe sanction of a penalty, with accidental infringements settled by a scrum.  

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 16:44, 9 August 2023
icon
