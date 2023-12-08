12-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
Sandown strikes me as a slippery sort of card for punters and there is the potential you'll be left on your backside if you get stuck into a few of the short-priced favourites.
The surface is going to be unforgiving, especially on the hurdles track, and I shall be laying two of the hotpots. I'm not stupid enough to be taking on Constitution Hill or Jonbon, who both should win in spite of the conditions, but two jollies I will be opposing are Willmount and JPR One.
The hurdles track invariably gets softer than the chase track at Sandown and, even though Willmount is sure to go off at short odds in the opening Betfair Claremont Novices' Hurdle (11.35), I feel he could be vulnerable.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
- This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
- This horse has a mind of his own but I can't get him out of my head in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
- This is my idea of the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner - and I'll be amazed if he doesn't win
- There's only one horse on my mind for the Charlie Hall - and it ain't Bravemansgame