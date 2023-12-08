12-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1

Sandown strikes me as a slippery sort of card for punters and there is the potential you'll be left on your backside if you get stuck into a few of the short-priced favourites.

The surface is going to be unforgiving, especially on the hurdles track, and I shall be laying two of the hotpots. I'm not stupid enough to be taking on Constitution Hill or Jonbon, who both should win in spite of the conditions, but two jollies I will be opposing are Willmount and JPR One.

The hurdles track invariably gets softer than the chase track at Sandown and, even though Willmount is sure to go off at short odds in the opening Betfair Claremont Novices' Hurdle (11.35), I feel he could be vulnerable.