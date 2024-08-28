William Haggas stalwart Hamish in good nick prior to possible Listed tilt at Chester, Nostrum back in business

Maureen Haggas rides stable stalwart Hamish every day at home and the pair were the first to make an imprint on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning. The veteran looked in good heart prior to a possible outing in a Listed contest at Chester on Saturday. There may have been no rain in East Anglia this week but there has been some at the Cheshire venue, where the eight-year-old is unbeaten in two starts. Hamish is also entered in next month’s Irish St Leger, a race in which he finished second to Kyprios in 2022.

Nostrum back in business

There was a sighting of the classy Nostrum doing what he does best – enjoying a solo exercise under Kevin Bradshaw on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. The son of Kingman – who kicked off the action from Sir Michael Stoute's team – finished second on his first start since being gelded in a Group 3 at Newmarket in June and holds an entry in the Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes at Doncaster on September 14.

Cheveley Park Stud racing manager Chris Richardson watched the once-raced Dubawi juvenile Archivist (J D Smith), who looks to have come on for his debut at Lingfield last month.