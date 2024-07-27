- More
Vandeek granted exclusive access to July course and shows up well in warm-up for Deauville trip
There may have been no racing at the July course on King George day for the first time for as long as anyone can remember, but there was some equine action when Vandeek (James Doyle) covered just over five furlongs with his lead horse Monte Linas just after 7.30am.
Viewing from the champagne terrace, the Crisfords would have raised a glass, if they could have located one, to the July Cup third who used the stands’ side track he had raced on that day to very good effect.
The search for some decent ground had prompted the Gainsborough team to book the racecourse for Vandeek, who may well have needed his run behind Mill Stream after missing Royal Ascot.
Newmarket Gallops
Last updated
