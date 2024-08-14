- More
Unbeaten Super Sprint winner warms up for Gimcrack tilt while Gosden prepares strong Yorkshire Oaks team
Jack Jones is looking for bigger premises for his expanding operation on the Hamilton Road, which is headlined by the unbeaten grey juvenile Caburn, winner of the Newbury Super Sprint last month and a handsome purse of nearly £129,000.
Pronounced Kay-born, according to the trainer, the youngster was in action on the Cambridge Road Polytrack with an older lead horse and heads for an even bigger pot at York on Friday week in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.
As he has already won more than £144,000, someone missed a trick at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up sale when he was unsold at 75,000 guineas.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- Vandeek granted exclusive access to July course and shows up well in warm-up for Deauville trip
- Aussie ace Asfoora and Oisin Murphy reunited on deserted watered gallop ahead of their Glorious Goodwood date
- Charyn looks smooth on Limekilns as Roger Varian targets Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville
- Economics back on the worklist as William Haggas ponders four options for emphatic Dante winner
- Roger Varian aiming Irish Derby fourth Matsuri at Scottish target next week - plus a positive update on Passenger
- Vandeek granted exclusive access to July course and shows up well in warm-up for Deauville trip
- Aussie ace Asfoora and Oisin Murphy reunited on deserted watered gallop ahead of their Glorious Goodwood date
- Charyn looks smooth on Limekilns as Roger Varian targets Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville
- Economics back on the worklist as William Haggas ponders four options for emphatic Dante winner
- Roger Varian aiming Irish Derby fourth Matsuri at Scottish target next week - plus a positive update on Passenger