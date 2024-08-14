Unbeaten Super Sprint winner warms up for Gimcrack tilt while Gosden prepares strong Yorkshire Oaks team

Jack Jones is looking for bigger premises for his expanding operation on the Hamilton Road, which is headlined by the unbeaten grey juvenile Caburn , winner of the Newbury Super Sprint last month and a handsome purse of nearly £129,000.

Caburn (nearside) strides out on the Cambridge Road Polytrack

Pronounced Kay-born, according to the trainer, the youngster was in action on the Cambridge Road Polytrack with an older lead horse and heads for an even bigger pot at York on Friday week in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

As he has already won more than £144,000, someone missed a trick at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up sale when he was unsold at 75,000 guineas.