Newmarket Gallops
premium

The Strikin Viking taking aim at Ebor festival as York preparations reach a crescendo

Most trainers were away at the Arqana Sales in Deauville but Hamad Al Jehani was among those staying at home where he put smart juvenile The Strikin Viking through his paces on the watered gallop. 

The son of Inns Of Court has twice finished second at Group 2 level in recent months but shaped as if he could make it third time lucky in Friday's Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York after shining under James Doyle. 

Haunted Dream (James Doyle) nearside with Midnight Gun (Faleh Bughenaim_
Haunted Dream (James Doyle) nearside with Midnight Gun (Faleh Bughenaim)

Later, Doyle switched to smart handicapper Haunted Dream but was outpointed by fellow grey Midnight Gun, who was partnered by Qatari champion rider Faleh Bughenaim.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

