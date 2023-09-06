Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Irish Champion Stakes contender in rude health on the gallops and St Leger hopes gear up for possible Classic tilt

Lion's Pride and Frankie Dettori) on a foggy morning on the Al Bahathri gallops
Lion's Pride and Frankie Dettori) on a foggy morning on the Al Bahathri gallopsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Dettori's pride

Frankie Dettori warmed up for the latest leg of his world tour at Down Royal on Friday when turning up at second lot to partner St Leger entry Lion's Pride on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. The grey is a 20-1 chance with the sponsors Betfred for the Doncaster Classic on Saturday week and on this evidence would not look out of place in the line-up.

Also in evidence were fellow John and Thady Gosden St Leger possibles Arrest, who will need rain if he is to take his chance, and Melrose winner Middle Earth, who is set to be supplemented into the Classic.

Nashwa and Ben de Paiva with Thady Gosden and Barry O'Dowd as the Gosden string walks to the Al Bahathri gallops
Nashwa and Ben de Paiva with Thady Gosden and Barry O'Dowd as the Gosden string walks to the Al Bahathri gallopsCredit: Edward Whitaker

There was also a sighting of Irish Champion Stakes entry Nashwa (Ben da Paiva), who was first up after the tractor at 9.20am and looked in rude health for her second encounter with the colts at Leopardstown on Saturday.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 15:24, 6 September 2023
