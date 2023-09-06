Irish Champion Stakes contender in rude health on the gallops and St Leger hopes gear up for possible Classic tilt

Dettori's pride

Frankie Dettori warmed up for the latest leg of his world tour at Down Royal on Friday when turning up at second lot to partner St Leger entry Lion's Pride on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. The grey is a 20-1 chance with the sponsors Betfred for the Doncaster Classic on Saturday week and on this evidence would not look out of place in the line-up.

Also in evidence were fellow John and Thady Gosden St Leger possibles Arrest , who will need rain if he is to take his chance, and Melrose winner Middle Earth , who is set to be supplemented into the Classic.

Nashwa and Ben de Paiva with Thady Gosden and Barry O'Dowd as the Gosden string walks to the Al Bahathri gallops Credit: Edward Whitaker

There was also a sighting of Irish Champion Stakes entry Nashwa (Ben da Paiva), who was first up after the tractor at 9.20am and looked in rude health for her second encounter with the colts at Leopardstown on Saturday.