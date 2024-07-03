Gosdens break near decade-long habit to prepare July festival fancy

There was the first sighting on Wednesday morning of John and Thady Gosden using the watered gallop since the days of Golden Horn when the dry spell prompted a journey across town to use the treated strip.

Lead Artist (Tyler Heard) after his workout

The Clarehaven team were keen to get some work into the promising three-year-old Lead Artist (Tyler Heard), who covered seven furlongs with a lead horse and is booked for next week’s July festival.

Owned by Juddmonte, the son of Dubawi is out to follow in the footsteps of the same owner’s Nostrum, who landed the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes a year ago.