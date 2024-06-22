- More
Frankie Dettori back in the saddle in Britain as he revisits Warren Hill for Irish Derby preparation
Frankie Dettori may have given riding at Royal Ascot a miss, but the jockey was spotted back out on Warren Hill on Saturday morning where his duties included helping out with preparations for next week’s Irish Derby.
While waiting around to join the John and Thady Gosden team, he hopped on the James Fanshawe-trained Wannabe Brave to give a lead to Epsom Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who was partnered by Robert Havlin – a close friend of Dettori.
The two canter exercise on the Polytrack was a bit of role reversal for Havlin, who spent many a year leading the now US-based Italian at exercise across Newmarket.
