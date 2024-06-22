Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Frankie Dettori back in the saddle in Britain as he revisits Warren Hill for Irish Derby preparation

Frankie Dettori may have given riding at Royal Ascot a miss, but the jockey was spotted back out on Warren Hill on Saturday morning where his duties included helping out with preparations for next week’s Irish Derby. 

While waiting around to join the John and Thady Gosden team, he hopped on the James Fanshawe-trained Wannabe Brave to give a lead to Epsom Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who was partnered by Robert Havlin – a close friend of Dettori. 

Frankie Dettori on day one of Royal Ascot 2024
Frankie Dettori on day one of Royal Ascot 2024Credit: Edward Whitaker

The two canter exercise on the Polytrack was a bit of role reversal for Havlin, who spent many a year leading the now US-based Italian at exercise across Newmarket. 

Read the full story

