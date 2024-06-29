- More
Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win
There was plenty of chat about the Euros around town, not least on the Cambridge Road Polytrack where Michael Bell’s son Alex, a football agent, turned up to watch the work.
The star striker from Fitzroy House was Rajeko, who found the back of the net on his debut at Windsor on June 3 and looked to have moved forward from that in his workout over six furlongs.
Bell has the Group 2 July Stakes on the opening day of next month’s July festival at Newmarket in mind for the son of Kameko, a race he first won 21 years ago with Nevisian Lad.
