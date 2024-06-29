Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win

There was plenty of chat about the Euros around town, not least on the Cambridge Road Polytrack where Michael Bell’s son Alex, a football agent, turned up to watch the work.

The star striker from Fitzroy House was Rajeko, who found the back of the net on his debut at Windsor on June 3 and looked to have moved forward from that in his workout over six furlongs.

Rajeko walks home after his impressive workout
Rajeko walks home after his impressive workout

Bell has the Group 2 July Stakes on the opening day of next month’s July festival at Newmarket in mind for the son of Kameko, a race he first won 21 years ago with Nevisian Lad.

