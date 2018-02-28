New Racing Post digital newspaper now available to members

The new Racing Post digital newspaper: for any device

Great news for subscribers to Members’ Club Ultimate – the brand new Racing Post digital newspaper is part of the latest release of new features for the Racing Post website.

The new service allows members to read or download the daily newspaper in full on any device from 9pm every day.

For the best possible experience we recommend that users download the specially designed app on either their smartphones or tablets.

Editor Bruce Millington said: We are pleased to launch this new feature, as a part of the Members’ Club Ultimate service. Customers will now be able to enjoy the daily newspaper in full, from 9pm each evening, on mobile phone, tablet or using their web browser. We hope subscribers will find the Digital Newspaper an enjoyable addition to an already brilliant package."

Among the highlights of the new service are:

Read offline by downloading editions to your preferred device(s)

30-day archive of previous edition



Access additional weekly titles - Racing & Football Outlook and Racing Post Weekender



The Search feature allows customers to quickly find a keyword in any of the editions in the archive

Existing subscribers to Members’ Club Ultimate can start using the digital newspaper immediately by downloading the app for their preferred device(s) by clicking on the newspaper icon in the main navigation menu on racingpost.com or by clicking here.

If you currently subscribe to our Members’ Club Essential service and would like to access the digital newspaper you can upgrade your account by logging in and clicking on ‘My Account’ from the main navigation menu.

Not currently a member? Join Members’ Club Ultimate now and start using the digital paper and other features of the Members’ Club Ultimate package. Click here to find out more.

Other new features included in the recent release focus on key areas of the website including cards, horse profiles and more.

Horse profiles now show breaks of 50+ days by default on horse form tables, which a user can choose to switch on/off (the same applies to non-runner data on a horse's form table).

Users interested in our bloodstock pages will notice that black-type winners on dam profiles now show in bold and a new pink font highlights female progeny on our stallion profiles.

Sire Statistics in the Statistics section (part of Members' Club) can now also be sorted by percentage. We have also added the total number of runners for every race at the top-level view on the cards homepage.



