Leading jumps owner JP McManus will be among those celebrating

JP McManus 67

Champion owner of jumpers



James Reveley 29

Champion jump jockey in France 2016



Filip Minarik 43

Three-time champion jockey in Germany



Craig Newitt 33

Rider of Miss Andretti & Lankan Rupee



Guy Sangster 57

Co-owner of Swettenham Stud



Ron Ellis 58

Trainer of Declan’s Moon & Rail Trip



Gary Sciacca 58

Trainer of Saratoga Dew & Subordination



Ben Perkins 62

Trainer of Storm Tower & Delaware Township



John Tammaro 72

Three-time leading trainer at Monmouth Park



Derek Byrne 52

Rider of Four Trix & Sybillin



Sir Thomas Pilkington Bt 84

Senior steward of the Jockey Club 1994-98



Sir George Meyrick Bt 77

Owner of Montjoy & Cornelius



David Ward 62

Owner of Tingle Bell & Regal Reform



Seth Benzel 43

Trainer of Dynaslew & Gabriel’s Hill



Josh Newman 26

Rider of Midnight Prayer