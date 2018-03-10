Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Leading jumps owner JP McManus will be among those celebrating

JP McManus 67
Champion owner of jumpers 

James Reveley 29
Champion jump jockey in France 2016 

Filip Minarik 43
Three-time champion jockey in Germany 

Craig Newitt 33
Rider of Miss Andretti & Lankan Rupee 

Guy Sangster 57
Co-owner of Swettenham Stud 

Ron Ellis 58
Trainer of Declan’s Moon & Rail Trip 

Gary Sciacca 58
Trainer of Saratoga Dew & Subordination 

Ben Perkins 62
Trainer of Storm Tower & Delaware Township 

John Tammaro 72
Three-time leading trainer at Monmouth Park 

Derek Byrne 52
Rider of Four Trix & Sybillin 

Sir Thomas Pilkington Bt 84
Senior steward of the Jockey Club 1994-98 

Sir George Meyrick Bt 77
Owner of Montjoy & Cornelius 

David Ward 62
Owner of Tingle Bell & Regal Reform 

Seth Benzel 43
Trainer of Dynaslew & Gabriel’s Hill 

Josh Newman 26
Rider of Midnight Prayer

