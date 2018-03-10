Leading jumps owner JP McManus will be among those celebrating
JP McManus 67
Champion owner of jumpers
James Reveley 29
Champion jump jockey in France 2016
Filip Minarik 43
Three-time champion jockey in Germany
Craig Newitt 33
Rider of Miss Andretti & Lankan Rupee
Guy Sangster 57
Co-owner of Swettenham Stud
Ron Ellis 58
Trainer of Declan’s Moon & Rail Trip
Gary Sciacca 58
Trainer of Saratoga Dew & Subordination
Ben Perkins 62
Trainer of Storm Tower & Delaware Township
John Tammaro 72
Three-time leading trainer at Monmouth Park
Derek Byrne 52
Rider of Four Trix & Sybillin
Sir Thomas Pilkington Bt 84
Senior steward of the Jockey Club 1994-98
Sir George Meyrick Bt 77
Owner of Montjoy & Cornelius
David Ward 62
Owner of Tingle Bell & Regal Reform
Seth Benzel 43
Trainer of Dynaslew & Gabriel’s Hill
Josh Newman 26
Rider of Midnight Prayer