'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black could step up to Group company in next month's Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown before connections consider a trip to Australia.
The Ger Keane-trained six-year-old, who stormed to victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes last month, has been a revelation in handicaps since scoring at the Curragh over a mile off a mark of 77 last August.
He has landed four of his subsequent five starts, including a premier handicap at the Curragh in September, and stayed on powerfully on his first effort over a mile and a half at Ascot when defeating Epic Poet by two and a quarter lengths under the trainer's son Colin.
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday
- Arc in mind for Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa as connections map out autumn campaign
- IHRB chief financial officer resigns after a year of voluntary leave following revelation of financial issue of 'grave concern'
