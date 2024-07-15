Racing Post logo
'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip

Crystal Black: winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
Crystal Black landing the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot for Ger KeaneCredit: Patrick McCann

Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black could step up to Group company in next month's Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown before connections consider a trip to Australia.

The Ger Keane-trained six-year-old, who stormed to victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes last month, has been a revelation in handicaps since scoring at the Curragh over a mile off a mark of 77 last August.

He has landed four of his subsequent five starts, including a premier handicap at the Curragh in September, and stayed on powerfully on his first effort over a mile and a half at Ascot when defeating Epic Poet by two and a quarter lengths under the trainer's son Colin.

Ireland

