'When racing gets uncompetitive it's not good for anyone' - Ted Walsh voices support for Irish fixtures revamp
Ted Walsh believes Horse Racing Ireland's proposal to cull certain Grade 1 contests from the jumps programme is a positive move as it will result in more competitive racing at the top tier.
It was revealed in Thursday's Racing Post that there will be fewer Irish Grade 1s in 2024 with the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas festival the first victim of the revamp. It is believed more Grade 1s are under threat, including Punchestown's Morgiana Hurdle which has suffered from small fields in recent years.
HRI's director of racing Jason Morris explained the desired impact of the alterations, which is to enhance the competitiveness of Grade 1s while also decreasing the likelihood of small fields.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Racing TV owners reaffirm that potential gambling bill would make Irish market 'unviable' following minister's accusations
- Leopardstown 'highly unlikely' to water ahead of Christmas Festival
- Gerri Colombe to skip King George in favour of blockbuster showdown with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown
- Curragh boss Brian Kavanagh challenges gambling bill minister over 'disrespectful' comments
- Exclusive: fewer Grade 1 jumps races in Ireland in 2024 as Racing Post Novice Chase is axed
- Racing TV owners reaffirm that potential gambling bill would make Irish market 'unviable' following minister's accusations
- Leopardstown 'highly unlikely' to water ahead of Christmas Festival
- Gerri Colombe to skip King George in favour of blockbuster showdown with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown
- Curragh boss Brian Kavanagh challenges gambling bill minister over 'disrespectful' comments
- Exclusive: fewer Grade 1 jumps races in Ireland in 2024 as Racing Post Novice Chase is axed