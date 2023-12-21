Racing Post logo
'When racing gets uncompetitive it's not good for anyone' - Ted Walsh voices support for Irish fixtures revamp

Ted Walsh on Any Second Now's Grand National bid: "He will need absolutely everything to fall right for him and for a few of the fancied ones to run into trouble"
Ted Walsh: supportive of plans to reduce the number of Grade 1 races in IrelandCredit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Ted Walsh believes Horse Racing Ireland's proposal to cull certain Grade 1 contests from the jumps programme is a positive move as it will result in more competitive racing at the top tier.

It was revealed in Thursday's Racing Post that there will be fewer Irish Grade 1s in 2024 with the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas festival the first victim of the revamp. It is believed more Grade 1s are under threat, including Punchestown's Morgiana Hurdle which has suffered from small fields in recent years.

HRI's director of racing Jason Morris explained the desired impact of the alterations, which is to enhance the competitiveness of Grade 1s while also decreasing the likelihood of small fields.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 21 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 18:00, 21 December 2023

