'We've been aching to run her' - Hughie Morrison hopes Stay Alert can put last year's Pretty Polly bad luck behind her
It will be hard to convince Hughie Morrison that Stay Alert did not deserve to win last year's Pretty Polly Stakes and the trainer is determined to set the record straight when his star mare returns to the Curragh for another shot at Group 1 glory.
The five-year-old was an unfortunate runner-up 12 months ago when a bold last-to-first run was met with interference in the closing stages as the 25-1 shot's momentum was hampered by Rosscarbery, who was bumped into by the winner Via Sistina.
Although Stay Alert recovered to finish second, connections were left feeling aggrieved after their appeal to reverse the placings was dismissed a week later and will be dreaming of a more favourable result this time.
