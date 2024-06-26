Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 SalisburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 SalisburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'We've been aching to run her' - Hughie Morrison hopes Stay Alert can put last year's Pretty Polly bad luck behind her

Stay Alert beats Running Lion in the Dahlia Stakes
Stay Alert: heads to the Curragh after beating Royal Ascot winner Running Lion last timeCredit: Edward Whitaker

It will be hard to convince Hughie Morrison that Stay Alert did not deserve to win last year's Pretty Polly Stakes and the trainer is determined to set the record straight when his star mare returns to the Curragh for another shot at Group 1 glory.

The five-year-old was an unfortunate runner-up 12 months ago when a bold last-to-first run was met with interference in the closing stages as the 25-1 shot's momentum was hampered by Rosscarbery, who was bumped into by the winner Via Sistina. 

Although Stay Alert recovered to finish second, connections were left feeling aggrieved after their appeal to reverse the placings was dismissed a week later and will be dreaming of a more favourable result this time. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland