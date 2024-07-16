'We're swaying towards York' - Aidan O'Brien discusses plans for Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy

York looks like the next stop on the City Of Troy tour after Aidan O'Brien said connections are swaying towards the Juddmonte International for the poster boy of the Flat season.

City Of Troy has already won the Derby and the Eclipse this summer, and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes had been nominated by O'Brien as one of three possible targets for City Of Troy following his Sandown success, but he is set to sidestep that summer showpiece at Ascot on Saturday week in favour of another crack at a mile and a quarter, this time on the Knavesmire.

With the much-hyped son of Justify waiting for York on August 21, it means the Ballydoyle team for the King George will be headed by Auguste Rodin , with last year's Derby winner potentially joined by Continuous and Luxembourg .