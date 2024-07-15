Two of racing's most powerful operations set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks

Jump racing's most dominant trainer and a powerful emerging operation will join forces this weekend in a bid for Classic glory as Leopardstown maiden winner Lope De Lilas gears up for the Irish Oaks for Willie Mullins and Wathnan Racing.

Wathnan, headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have enjoyed phenomenal success, most notably at Royal Ascot where four winners carried the blue and gold silks, and connections will be hopeful they can land their first Classic on Saturday with recent acquisition Lope De Lilas.

The Lope De Vega filly was snapped up after landing a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown by two and a quarter lengths in May for Mullins in the colours of his wife Jackie. She had finished fifth on her debut at Galway on her sole start as a two-year-old in October.