Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Two of racing's most powerful operations set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks

Lope De Lilas landing her maiden at Leopardstown
Lope De Lilas: won her maiden by two and a quarter lengths at Leopardstown in MayCredit: Caroline Norris

Jump racing's most dominant trainer and a powerful emerging operation will join forces this weekend in a bid for Classic glory as Leopardstown maiden winner Lope De Lilas gears up for the Irish Oaks for Willie Mullins and Wathnan Racing.

Wathnan, headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have enjoyed phenomenal success, most notably at Royal Ascot where four winners carried the blue and gold silks, and connections will be hopeful they can land their first Classic on Saturday with recent acquisition Lope De Lilas.

The Lope De Vega filly was snapped up after landing a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown by two and a quarter lengths in May for Mullins in the colours of his wife Jackie. She had finished fifth on her debut at Galway on her sole start as a two-year-old in October.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland