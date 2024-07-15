- More
Two of racing's most powerful operations set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks
Jump racing's most dominant trainer and a powerful emerging operation will join forces this weekend in a bid for Classic glory as Leopardstown maiden winner Lope De Lilas gears up for the Irish Oaks for Willie Mullins and Wathnan Racing.
Wathnan, headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have enjoyed phenomenal success, most notably at Royal Ascot where four winners carried the blue and gold silks, and connections will be hopeful they can land their first Classic on Saturday with recent acquisition Lope De Lilas.
The Lope De Vega filly was snapped up after landing a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown by two and a quarter lengths in May for Mullins in the colours of his wife Jackie. She had finished fifth on her debut at Galway on her sole start as a two-year-old in October.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
- Arc in mind for Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa as connections map out autumn campaign
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- Last year's hero Ash Tree Meadow and classy Zanahiyr set to spearhead Gordon Elliott's challenge for a fifth Galway Plate
- Arc in mind for Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa as connections map out autumn campaign
- 'An unflappable giant among bookmakers' - tributes pour in for David Power ahead of funeral on Thursday