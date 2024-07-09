Tramore cancels its evening card on Tuesday after heavy rain left the track unfit for racing

Tramore has been forced to cancel its evening card on Tuesday after heavy rainfall left the track unsafe for racing.

The County Waterford course was due to hold a seven-race Flat card, including the feature Tramore Derby, but had to call off the meeting less than an hour before the opening race due to standing water.

"We were yielding to soft just after 3pm following 12mm of rain since 4am this morning," said clerk of the course Paddy Graffin.

"The rain was persistent without being heavy, but it was due to have passed by 4pm on all forecasts. However, the rain just continued steadily which led to a pool of water forming in an area three furlongs from home.

"Despite our best efforts to try to remove this surface water, the continuing rain meant we couldn't keep it safe and although the remainder of the track is perfectly fine, there is one area which is unfit for racing and therefore we have unfortunately been left with no option but to cancel the fixture in the interests of the safety for all participants – horse and rider."

The course's next fixture is scheduled for next month when Tramore hosts its four-day August Festival.

