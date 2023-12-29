Tony Mullins: 'I'm not worried about some trainers dominating - but I'm strongly against them having ten or 12 runners in the same race'

Tony Mullins believes action must be taken by British and Irish racing authorities next year to prevent trainers from being allowed to run huge teams of runners in any single race.

In Sunday's Big Read, available to Members' Club subscribers online and on the app from 6pm on Saturday, eight racing figures lay out their hopes and fears for the sport in 2024.

Among them is Mullins, who said he is not worried about trainers dominating the sport but believes there should be limitations put in place regarding the number of runners any one stable can have in any single contest.

Racing Post Members' Club is the ultimate racing subscription and you can subscribe with 50% off your first three months with code WELCOME2023.

By subscribing, you'll unlock exclusive daily emails, premium tips, unlimited access to the digital newspaper and much more. Renews at full price and terms apply.

It was revealed this month that the BHA is considering whether to restrict the number of horses any single trainer can run in major handicaps, with a proposed cap of four at Class 1 or 2 levels.

Mullins said: "I'm not worried about some trainers dominating the sport or the fact they win so many races. What I am vehemently against is any trainer being allowed to run ten, 12 or 14 runners in the same race. I have always been against it and I always will. My clear view is it shouldn't be allowed and I hope some action is taken in Britain and Ireland during 2024.

"For me, a race can be manipulated by any trainer who has a huge number of runners. That cannot be good for the betting industry, which is our industry's cash cow. I read about the BHA floating the idea of limiting any owner to four runners in a handicap. I know there are people who have said that wouldn't be possible – I can't understand why not."

Others giving their views on the year ahead include BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith, Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Suzanne Eade and York's chief executive William Derby.



Read more from Tony Mullins and seven more racing figures in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers from 6pm on Saturday. Click here to sign up.

Read more here

Bombshell for biggest yards as BHA proposes limiting trainers to four runners in major handicaps

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.