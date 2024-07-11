Racing Post logo
'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races

The busy betting ring on Galway Plate day
Galway: ticket sales for the festival are exceeding expectationsCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The buzz around Ballybrit continues to defy the overall state of the sport as advance ticket sales for the Galway Races are exceeding expectations and ahead of the same stage last year according to the track's chief executive, Michael Moloney. 

Earlier this week, Goodwood managing director Adam Waterworth described ticket sales as "tough" for the Qatar Goodwood Festival which runs in tandem with Galway, but that is not the case for the big summer bash in Ireland.

All hospitality is already sold out for the seven days of the Galway Races apart from a small amount of availability on the Sunday, while reserved seating in the grandstand is expected to sell out over the next 24 hours, something that has not happened for the best part of a decade. 

