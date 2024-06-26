- More
'They're all on track' - Coolmore set to run four in Irish Derby in an effort to bolster the World Pool
Coolmore are bringing their considerable influence to bear in support of the World Pool initiative by announcing that they will bolster Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with four runners in the quest to ensure an eight-strong field tackles the €1.25 million Classic.
Aidan O'Brien had indicated earlier this week that the plan was to saddle at least three contenders and he confirmed on Wednesday that The Euphrates will also now join the Ballydoyle contingent, describing the World Pool as "very important to Irish racing".
Derby third Los Angeles will lead the team as O'Brien aims for his 16th win in the race under Ryan Moore and he bids to turn around form with the James Fanshawe-trained Ambiente Friendly, who finished three and a quarter lengths ahead of him when runner-up at Epsom, while he will also be joined by Grosvenor Square, Euphoric and The Euphrates.
