'There's no point hanging around when you've a mare like her' - Brighterdaysahead to be sent straight over fences
Brighterdaysahead, one of the most exciting jumps horses in training, is set to be sent straight over fences this season at the age of five.
The Gordon Elliott-trained mare has been beaten only once in a shock defeat when odds-on favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, where she couldn't fend off the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace in the closing stages.
Elliott has never hidden his admiration for the prolific mare and she finished off last season in style by beating the boys by a wide margin in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting.
