'There's no point hanging around when you've a mare like her' - Brighterdaysahead to be sent straight over fences

Brighterdaysahead is the most recent Grade 1 winner sold at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale
Brighterdaysahead: impressive in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in AprilCredit: John Grossick

Brighterdaysahead, one of the most exciting jumps horses in training, is set to be sent straight over fences this season at the age of five.

The Gordon Elliott-trained mare has been beaten only once in a shock defeat when odds-on favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, where she couldn't fend off the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace in the closing stages.

Elliott has never hidden his admiration for the prolific mare and she finished off last season in style by beating the boys by a wide margin in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Deputy Ireland editor

Ireland

