The Welsh National hero and the perfect antidote to Ireland's week of shame

For reasons obvious to anyone paying attention to distressing and depressing news from Ireland last week, I was greatly cheered to read a recent Facebook post from my friend Jenny Murphy.

The post was accompanied by a series of lovely photographs of Murphy in action at a show in Mullingar in County Westmeath, riding a beautifully turned-out horse who looked a picture of health and happiness. I didn't need to be told this was Raz De Maree, Murphy's 19-year-old pride and joy.

Raz De Maree showed an ability and enthusiasm that belied his years when winning the postponed 2017 Coral Welsh Grand National six days after his official 13th birthday in January 2018. That was one of three Chepstow visits supervised by Murphy in her role as Gavin Cromwell's travelling head girl.

"I spent three Christmases with 'Raz' in Wales," she recalls. "The first year he finished second to Native River, the second year he won, and he was fifth the third time. Last year we went back to parade at the meeting, and he was there with his old rival Native River. That was another fabulous day.

"He was always a special horse to me. As a groom, I've always loved the horses I've looked after, but somehow with this fellow, I feel a bond that's so strong I just can't explain it."

Raz De Maree (James Bowen) is led in by Jenny Murphy after his Welsh National win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy's relationship with the sprightly veteran has deepened since she decided to participate in an increasingly popular programme for former racehorses designed by the Treo Eile organisation.

"It must have been 20 years since I did any showing, so I went for lessons with an expert, Joanne Quirke. 'Raz' rode well for me. He was easy to train and didn't throw his head about the place like some old racehorses do. I started going to shows with him last year. He got a few ribbons and qualified for the final of the Treo Eile series at Trim Show. He also qualified for the ex-racehorse class at the RDS in Dublin which was a great experience for us both."

This year, 14 years after finishing second in a bumper at Kilbeggan first time out for the late Dessie Hughes, 'Raz' is back on the show circuit and enjoying life as much as ever.

"He's not the most patient in the line-up at shows, but I think he's getting a bit better with age," says Murphy with an infectious laugh that conveys her deep attachment to the old warrior.

Last week's RTE Investigates report on the horrendous abuse caught on camera at the Straffan abattoir was distressing and depressing. As an antidote to the appalling cruelty, there is no better example than the Treo Eile programme.

Caoimhe Doherty, co-founder and director of Treo Eile, reports that the organisation has 700 former racehorses registered.

She says: "There's a massive appetite for what we're trying to do, and a great sense of community is developing thanks to our racehorse-to-riding horse initiatives. The Tattersalls Ireland-sponsored Pathway Series has eight qualifiers leading to the September final at Trim, and the events are oversubscribed.

"We need everyone in the industry to pull together, work collectively, and take responsibility for the proper care of thoroughbreds at every stage of their lives. We've created a model and we've made progress. But there's only so much a voluntary body can do with limited resources."

It's a heartfelt plea. Let's hope some good emerges from the shameful images we saw on our television screens last week.

Top Irish officials to face parliamentary hearing over €350,000 transfer from jockeys' fund and RTE Investigates programme

