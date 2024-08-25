- More
The Lion In Winter given €1 million race target as Aidan O'Brien maps out plans for his juvenile jewels
Aidan O'Brien has nominated the next targets for some of his top two-year-olds, with next year's Betfred Derby favourite The Lion In Winter set to chase a huge payday in the Goffs Million at the Curragh next month, Fairy Godmother due to clash with Babouche in the Cheveley Park Stakes and Bedtime Story pencilled in for the Moyglare Stakes.
The Lion In Winter shot to the top of the Derby market, priced between 5-1 and 7-1, after winning a red-hot running of the Acomb Stakes last week and the Goffs Million over seven furlongs is next on the agenda.
O'Brien said: "We were very happy with him at York. He went forward and Ryan [Moore] gave him a brilliant ride; he was very controlled on him. I don't think he even hit him, to be honest.
Ireland
Last updated
- 'No pace is ever quick enough for him' - City Of Troy will relish early intensity of Breeders' Cup Classic says Aidan O'Brien
- Curragh: red-hot 1,000 Guineas favourite Bedtime Story out to extend unbeaten record for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore
- 'Our expectation is that the number of shops will continue to decline' - alarm in Ireland over proposed hike in betting duty
- Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans
- 'Put on more races for lower-grade horses rather than penalising top yards' - Philip Rothwell on HRI plan for restricted races
