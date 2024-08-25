Racing Post logo
Ireland
premium

The Lion In Winter given €1 million race target as Aidan O'Brien maps out plans for his juvenile jewels

The Lion In Winter was impressive in the Acomb
The Lion In Winter: an impressive winner of the Acomb at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker

Aidan O'Brien has nominated the next targets for some of his top two-year-olds, with next year's Betfred Derby favourite The Lion In Winter set to chase a huge payday in the Goffs Million at the Curragh next month, Fairy Godmother due to clash with Babouche in the Cheveley Park Stakes and Bedtime Story pencilled in for the Moyglare Stakes. 

The Lion In Winter shot to the top of the Derby market, priced between 5-1 and 7-1, after winning a red-hot running of the Acomb Stakes last week and the Goffs Million over seven furlongs is next on the agenda.

O'Brien said: "We were very happy with him at York. He went forward and Ryan [Moore] gave him a brilliant ride; he was very controlled on him. I don't think he even hit him, to be honest. 

