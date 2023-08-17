'The biggest game of the year' - it's Russell v Bolger as teams announced for Hurling for Cancer Research

An array of Irish sporting icons will be in action at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Monday evening for the always eagerly awaited Hurling for Cancer Research match organised by Jim Bolger, which has raised more than €1.3 million since the inaugural clash in 2011.

Teams have been announced for this year’s big match and Limerick legends Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch and Dan and Tom Morrissey have been named in the starting line-up for Bolger's Stars, while Davy Russell's Best includes jockeys Jamie Codd and Mikey Fogarty, former Irish soccer international Stephen Hunt and Dublin All-Ireland winners Con O'Callaghan and Michael Fitzsimons.

As well as the star-studded line-ups, a host of famous faces will be in attendance including David and Paudie Clifford, Rachael Blackmore, Ursula Jacob, Paul McGrath, Miriam O’Callaghan, Michael Duignan, Kevin Manning, Willie McCreery, Barry Geraghty, Marty Morrissey and Joanne O’Riordan.

Gates open at 4.30pm and the sliotar will be thrown in at 6pm. Tickets cost €10 for adults and €15 for families and are on sale at hurlingforcancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.

Bolger, founder of Hurling for Cancer Research, said: "Hurling for Cancer Research taking place after the hurling championship has definitely worked in our favour in terms of the talented hurlers taking part, including some of this year’s All-Ireland winners from Limerick and gallant runners-up from Kilkenny. I can’t wait for the throw-in on Monday. It’s going to be a fiercely competitive game."

Grand National-winning jockey Russell said: “We’ve had a great summer of hurling but it’s now time to concentrate on the biggest game of the year – Hurling for Cancer Research. We have an unbelievable line-up of players, not to mention our celebrity umpires, commentators and sideline officials. It's a brilliant evening out for all the family for a very worthy cause, so I hope to see a huge crowd."

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, paid tribute to all those involved in the big match.

She said: "Since the first Hurling for Cancer Research match in 2011, more than €1.3 million has generously been raised, going directly towards our vital cancer research work. We're enormously grateful for this ongoing support and look forward to seeing a great crowd on Monday evening."

The teams

Davy Russell's Best

Brendan Cummins, Willie Dunphy (captain), Davy Fitzgerald, Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly, Jamie Codd, Conor Whelan, Patrick Horgan, Mikey Fogarty, Cian Boland, Lee Chin, Con O’Callaghan, Michael Fitzsimons, James Doyle, Stephen Hunt. Subs: Mark Enright, Aileen Cummins, John Mullane, Sean Carroll, Sean Flanagan, Johnny Fogarty, Chris Nolan, Paul Scott, John Cullen, Marty Kavanagh, Ian McCarthy, Richie Condon. Management team: Brian Cody, Davy Russell, Shane Foley, Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett, Barry Geraghty.

Jim Bolger's Stars

Eoin Murphy, TJ Reid (captain), Richie Reid, Dan Morrissey, Jackie Tyrrell, Shane Reck, Kyle Hayes, Damien Reck, Cian Lynch, Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen, Tom Morrissey, Noel McGrath, Dessie Hutchinson, Eoin Cody. Subs: Richie Hogan, James Dowling, Michael Fennelly, Larry O'Gorman, Eoin O'Hehir, Damien Fitzhenry, Brian Carroll, Martin Storey, JJ Delaney, Ollie Canning, Pádraig Walsh, Katie Nolan. Management team: Liam Griffin, Jim Bolger, Dave Bernie, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Ursula Jacob.

