Sunday card at Naas goes ahead after course survives morning inspection
Naas: stages an eight-race card on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Racing at Naas goes ahead after the course passed an inspection at 7.30am on Sunday morning.
Rainfall of up to 10mm was forecast overnight, but the track has been deemed fit to race after receiving just 3mm of rain Saturday into Sunday.
The going remains heavy for the eight-race Flat card, with the possibility of light drizzle.
Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 07:57, 26 March 2023
