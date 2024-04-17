Shishkin 'will definitely go' for Punchestown Gold Cup raid following Aintree defeat

Nicky Henderson is expecting an improved performance from a "sharper" Shishkin as he confirmed the six-time Grade 1 winner would line up in the Punchestown Gold Cup on May 1.

The Lambourn trainer was encouraged by the ten-year-old's effort in the Bowl at Aintree last week, suggesting he would progress from that run with a view to completing a troublesome 2023-24 on a high.

Shishkin's season started with a refusal at Ascot and an unseat when challenging in the King George. He bounced back to form when landing Newbury's Denman Chase in February, but missed out on the Cheltenham Gold Cup after Henderson withdrew his festival big guns due to the poor form of his yard.

That meant Aintree came off the back of a 61-day break, and better is expected in Ireland.

Henderson, speaking after Peaky Boy won at Cheltenham on Wednesday, said: "Shishkin will go to Punchestown. There's nothing for him over here now so he'll definitely go to Punchestown.

"He's ten now and he hasn't had a lot of racing this season because one day he didn't start, another he tripped up in the King George and then we couldn't run in the Gold Cup as we couldn't run anything. It means he's had a quiet season and we can afford to have two quick ones.

"At Aintree I just think he wasn't quite sharp enough over three miles around there. The gaps appeared a few times for him, but the others were keeping him hemmed in a bit and he really just needed a gear to get out of those holes, which he didn't have. He'll be sharper around Punchestown, though."

Henderson has had four winners from 15 runners at Punchestown in the last five seasons.

