Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy and Content set to lead Ballydoyle challenge in Irish Oaks

Tough and progressive are the two words Aidan O'Brien used to describe Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy , who has been installed as 11-4 favourite with BoyleSports to give the Ballydoyle trainer an eighth win in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

A total of 18 fillies have stood their ground for the fourth Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh on Saturday, and last week's news that Oaks heroine Ezeliya has been retired to Gilltown Stud has blown the Irish equivalent wide open.

Port Fairy is likely to be joined by stablemate Content in the line-up, after she seemed to relish going beyond a mile for the first time when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the track last month.