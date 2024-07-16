- More
Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy and Content set to lead Ballydoyle challenge in Irish Oaks
Tough and progressive are the two words Aidan O'Brien used to describe Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy, who has been installed as 11-4 favourite with BoyleSports to give the Ballydoyle trainer an eighth win in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.
A total of 18 fillies have stood their ground for the fourth Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh on Saturday, and last week's news that Oaks heroine Ezeliya has been retired to Gilltown Stud has blown the Irish equivalent wide open.
Port Fairy is likely to be joined by stablemate Content in the line-up, after she seemed to relish going beyond a mile for the first time when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the track last month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'I grew up dreaming of the Irish Oaks' - Chantilly-based Irishman prepping Dare To Dream for Classic tilt
- 'We're swaying towards York' - Aidan O'Brien discusses plans for Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy
- Willie Mullins and Wathnan set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races
- 'I grew up dreaming of the Irish Oaks' - Chantilly-based Irishman prepping Dare To Dream for Classic tilt
- 'We're swaying towards York' - Aidan O'Brien discusses plans for Derby and Eclipse hero City Of Troy
- Willie Mullins and Wathnan set to combine on Saturday as Lope De Lilas gears up for Classic bid in Irish Oaks
- 'You'd be hopeful he could step up' - Group races next for Royal Ascot hero Crystal Black as connections ponder Australia trip
- 'Ticket sales are actually ahead of this time last year' - positive early signs for Galway Races