Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy and Content set to lead Ballydoyle challenge in Irish Oaks

Derrick Smith, Michael Tabor and Ryan Moore with Port Fairy after her brave Ribblesdale Stakes success at Royal Ascot
Derrick Smith (left), Michael Tabor and Ryan Moore with Port Fairy after her brave Ribblesdale Stakes success at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tough and progressive are the two words Aidan O'Brien used to describe Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy, who has been installed as 11-4 favourite with BoyleSports to give the Ballydoyle trainer an eighth win in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

A total of 18 fillies have stood their ground for the fourth Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh on Saturday, and last week's news that Oaks heroine Ezeliya has been retired to Gilltown Stud has blown the Irish equivalent wide open. 

Port Fairy is likely to be joined by stablemate Content in the line-up, after she seemed to relish going beyond a mile for the first time when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the track last month. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland