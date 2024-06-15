- More
'She's having a little holiday' - no Irish Oaks bid for Epsom heroine Ezeliya as Dermot Weld plays the waiting game
Ezeliya will not try to emulate the likes of Enable, Snowfall, Snow Fairy and Sariska in completing the English-Irish Oaks double, with Dermot Weld taking the patient approach with his Classic heroine and giving her a midsummer break instead.
The legendary trainer won his first Oaks with Blue Wind back in 1981 and 43 years later he won his second with Ezeliya, who announced herself as being yet another top-notch Rosewell House resident with an exceptional display at Epsom last month when beating Dance Sequence by three lengths.
Always in the right place at the right time under Chris Hayes, the 13-2 shot skipped clear entering the final furlong and received a Racing Post Rating of 115 for the performance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIreland
Last updated
- 'I'm ready to work' - Nina Carberry wins a seat in the European parliament after successful election campaign
- IHRB's 'bombshell' financial governance issue relates to transfer of €350,000 from charity jockeys' fund
- 'It's something very different to what I'm used to' - Patrick Mullins set to ride at Chester for the first time
- Horse Racing Ireland vows to support investigations after RTE programme highlights 'appalling' abuse at equine abattoir
- 'It remains a prestigious and excellent race' - Curragh chief defends Irish Derby in wake of City Of Troy's absence
- 'I'm ready to work' - Nina Carberry wins a seat in the European parliament after successful election campaign
- IHRB's 'bombshell' financial governance issue relates to transfer of €350,000 from charity jockeys' fund
- 'It's something very different to what I'm used to' - Patrick Mullins set to ride at Chester for the first time
- Horse Racing Ireland vows to support investigations after RTE programme highlights 'appalling' abuse at equine abattoir
- 'It remains a prestigious and excellent race' - Curragh chief defends Irish Derby in wake of City Of Troy's absence