'She's having a little holiday' - no Irish Oaks bid for Epsom heroine Ezeliya as Dermot Weld plays the waiting game

Ezeliya will not try to emulate the likes of Enable, Snowfall, Snow Fairy and Sariska in completing the English-Irish Oaks double, with Dermot Weld taking the patient approach with his Classic heroine and giving her a midsummer break instead.

The legendary trainer won his first Oaks with Blue Wind back in 1981 and 43 years later he won his second with Ezeliya, who announced herself as being yet another top-notch Rosewell House resident with an exceptional display at Epsom last month when beating Dance Sequence by three lengths.

Always in the right place at the right time under Chris Hayes, the 13-2 shot skipped clear entering the final furlong and received a Racing Post Rating of 115 for the performance.