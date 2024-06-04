'She could be at her best in the autumn' - more to come from Oaks heroine Ezeliya says Dermot Weld

The best is yet to come from emphatic Oaks winner Ezeliya according to her legendary trainer Dermot Weld, who expects his latest Classic winner to flourish in the autumn when a crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe could be on the cards.

Ezeliya was cut to 12-1 (from 40) by bet365 for Europe's flagship Flat race after her Epsom success, and is as short as 8-1, and Weld feels the latter stages of the season is when the daughter of Dubawi will really start to blossom.

Weld went close to capturing the Arc in 2021 when Tarnawa, another of his star fillies, was narrowly thwarted by shock winner Torquator Tasso. She ended her career with an official rating of 120 and Ezeliya is already only 5lb off that after being nudged up to 115 after her Oaks success.