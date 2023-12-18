Shark Hanlon confirms King George bid for Hewick but jockey decision up in the air

Shark Hanlon has confirmed stable star Hewick will bid for Grade 1 glory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, but he will have to find a new jockey after Jordan Gainford was injured last week.

The eight-year-old has earned £470,000 in prize-money despite being sourced for just €850 as a two-year-old at the Goresbridge sales in 2017. Since then, Hewick and Gainford have combined for memorable successes in the bet365 Gold Cup, Galway Plate and an American Grand National. However, Gainford will miss out on the ride at Kempton after suffering a heavy fall from Derridae at Naas last week and fracturing his T5 and T6 vertebrae.

Rachael Blackmore scored on Hewick in the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown this year and partnered him on his penultimate start in the French Champion Hurdle, but she will likely be booked to ride at Leopardstown on the same day, while Brian Hughes took the mount on his latest start when he finished 14th in the Galway Plate carrying top weight.