Shark Hanlon apologises for 'any distress' caused after transit problem exposes dead horse

Shark Hanlon has apologised for "any distress" a video circulating on social media may have caused after footage emerged of one of his horseboxes towing a dead horse through a village.

In a statement provided to the Irish Mirror, Hannon gave an explanation for the video that appeared on X, stating that a piece of tarpaulin covering the horse had come undone in transit.

Hanlon, who has had incredible success in recent years with bargain buy Hewick, last season's King George VI Chase winner, added that the horse was on its way to a licensed animal-disposal facility.

The statement read: "All of the horses in my yard are very well cared for. Unfortunately, one of our horses died in his sleep and like all deceased animals it had to be transported to a licensed animal-disposal facility.

"Regrettably, while in transit, a tarp covering the horse came undone. It is never pleasant to see a deceased animal, and I’m sorry for any distress this may have caused."

From Bagenalstown in County Carlow, Hanlon has trained since January 2007. Hewick, an €850 purchase, has been the stable's flagbearer in recent seasons, also landing the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, the American Grand National at Far Hills and the Galway Plate.

Skyace, who cost £600, is Hanlon's only other Grade 1 winner, while Hidden Cyclone provided many of the trainer's biggest days during the first decade of his career.