Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black attracting 'a lot of interest' - but owners determined to stay on path to Melbourne Cup

The Wear A Pink Ribbon syndicate lit up the Royal Ascot winner's enclosure with their jubilant celebrations after Crystal Black's memorable victory in last week's Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and connections are now dreaming of a potential tilt at the Melbourne Cup amid plenty of inquiries into the gelding's availability from Australia.

Crystal Black's victory provided one of the stories of Royal Ascot, as he thundered clear to give trainer Gerry Keane a landmark success at the meeting in the hands of his son and five-time Irish champion Flat jockey Colin.

The winning syndicate are no strangers to big-race success, as the Willie Mullins-trained True Self was a winning globetrotter for them. She raced in Australia four times, landing the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington in 2019 and 2020, while she also won the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh in 2021.