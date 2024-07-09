- More
Paddy Twomey targeting Group 1 glory for star fillies A Lilac Rolla and Purple Lily starting at Newmarket at Friday
A Lilac Rolla joins a formidable Irish challenge in Friday's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket as part of a big month for the Paddy Twomey stable, with both his star fillies set to bid for Group 1 success.
After landing both starts as a juvenile, including when beating subsequent Group 1 winner Opera Singer at the Curragh, A Lilac Rolla showed plenty of resolution to land the Group 3 Priory Belle Stakes on her reappearance in testing conditions at Leopardstown.
On her latest start, she ran a huge race in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her first start over a mile, finishing second to the Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel.
