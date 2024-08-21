Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'Our expectation is that the number of shops will continue to decline' - alarm in Ireland over proposed hike in betting duty

Paddy Power: founded in 1988, by the merger of the 40 shops of three Irish bookmakers Stewart Kenny, David Power and John Corcoran
Retail shops set to be hit hard if proposed betting duty hike is acted upon

The Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) fears there will be further shop closures should a recommendation to increase betting duty by 0.5 per cent be acted upon in October's budget, five years after the last hike which the association says resulted in 127 betting shops being shut down.

The mooted rise came from the Tax Strategy Group (TSG) in a report that suggested increasing the betting duty by 0.5 per cent to raise an estimated additional €25 million. The TSG is chaired by the department of finance and its publications are to be considered in the budgetary process but it is not a decision-making body. It recommended a similar increase in betting duty last year which was not introduced.

There was widespread distress among bookmakers in the lead up to last year's budget due to the TSG's proposals and they are set for an anxious wait again given how sensitive the industry is to changes in betting duty due to Ireland being one of the few jurisdictions that apply it as a turnover-based tax.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inIreland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland