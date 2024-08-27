- More
Moyglare stayer to be entered in Melbourne Cup as two-time race winner Dermot Weld ponders Flemington bid
The race that stops a nation could be stopping two nations this year as four Irish-trained horses feature in the top five of Paddy Power's market for the Melbourne Cup.
The man who began Ireland's fascination with Flemington could also throw his hat into the ring, as Dermot Weld is strongly considering having a crack at the famous race with Harbour Wind.
Last year's favourite Vauban, who finished 14th, was cut to 10-1 (from 14) after his narrow Lonsdale Cup triumph at York last week, while the Ger Keane-trained winning machine Crystal Black is 8-1 favourite with the firm.
