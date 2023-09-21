More meetings but longer breaks for jockeys as Irish fixture list for 2024 is released

The Irish fixture list for 2024 has been released with the addition of five extra meetings, but with extended breaks for Flat and jump jockeys in a move welcomed by Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Instead of having 12 days off over the festive period, Flat jockeys will now have three weeks of rest between December 23, 2023 and January 12, 2024. There will be no racing at Dundalk during that period, meaning Ireland's only all-weather venue will have two fewer fixtures next year.

Jump jockeys have also had their summer holiday extended, with no jumps fixtures for a fortnight at the end of June, up from a 12-day break this year.

The number of overall fixtures will rise from 390 to 395 and there will be six blank Sundays on April 28, June 23, July 14, July 28, September 8 and December 22.

There will be an earlier than usual start to the Flat season in 2024, as hot on the heels of the Cheltenham Festival, which concludes on March 15, the stalls will open for the first time at the Curragh three days later on bank holiday Monday, March 18. The season will conclude at the same venue on November 3.

The new jumps festivals later this year will remain for 2024. The Navan racing festival will take place on November 16-17, while the Punchestown winter festival, which incorporates the John Durkan Chase and the Morgiana Hurdle, will be held on November 23-24. The Bar One Racing-sponsored winter festival at Fairyhouse, which stages three Grade 1 races, has been pencilled in for November 30 and December 1.

Other important dates are the Dublin Racing Festival, which has been scheduled for February 3-4, the three-day Irish Grand National meeting (March 30-April 1), the Punchestown festival (April 30-May 4) and the Galway festival (July 29-August 4. The Irish Champions Festival will take place on the weekend of September 14-15, while the Listowel harvest festival, which is currently in full swing, will be held slightly later next year (September 22 -28).

Six turf fixtures have been added to the 2024 fixture list, initially on a one-year basis. They will held at Punchestown (Monday, February 5), the Curragh (Saturday, April 6), Bellewstown and Down Royal (Sunday, April 14), Wexford (Wednesday, August 7) and Roscommon (Monday, October 14).

All bar four of the 395 fixtures have been allocated, with the remainder retained as floating fixtures to be utilised during the year to deal with time periods when there is very high demand for opportunities to run horses.

Pugh hailed the longer breaks for jockeys, saying: "I'm delighted the Horse Racing Ireland fixtures committee continues to place participant wellbeing to the fore. We remain one of few sports without an 'off' season, thereby making it impossible for jockeys, who are self-employed, to take a break without being at a loss, either financially or in terms or opportunities.

"Our sportspeople are also in the unique position of working each day alongside being a professional sportsperson, as they ride out and school daily before going to compete at a race meeting; these long hours, managing weight and dealing with frequent injuries takes a toll mentally and physically."

Jason Morris, HRI’s director of racing and strategic projects, added: "HRI is very conscious of the extra demands being placed on all those working in the industry by the increasing fixture list and hence why, following consultation, the fixtures committee has extended the break periods under both codes. There will now be a three-week gap over the Christmas and new year period for the Flat, and a full two-week break for the National Hunt sector in June/July. We have also retained the number of blank Sundays at six."

Major 2024 Irish racing dates

Dublin Racing Festival February 3-4

Fairyhouse Easter festival March 30-April 1

Punchestown festival April 30-May 4

Curragh Guineas festival May 24-May 26

Curragh Derby festival June 28-30

Curragh Oaks festival July 20-21

Galway festival July 29-August 4

Irish Champions Festival September 14-15

Listowel harvest festival September, 22-28

Down Royal festival November 1-2

Navan racing festival November 16-17

Punchestown winter festival November 23-24

Fairyhouse winter festival November 30-December 1

Leopardstown Christmas festival December 26-29

