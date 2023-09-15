Publication of the 2024 fixture list in Britain to be delayed with 'a number of issues' still to be resolved

The publication of next year’s fixture list in Britain is set to be delayed until at least later this month with “a number of issues” still to be resolved following a Levy Board meeting on Thursday.

Proposals for extra funding for prize-money to go towards the new tier of premier racing were among the topics of discussion during the board meeting. Had the extra funding been agreed on Thursday, the 2024 fixture list was expected to be released next week.

Around £3 million in additional Levy Board funds are understood to have been requested by racing – the BHA, racecourses and professionals – to pump into enhanced purses for the cross-industry premierisation initiative.